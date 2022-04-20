Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,276,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

