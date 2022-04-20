SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SEAS opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

