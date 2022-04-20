ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

