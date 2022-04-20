Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rises By 23.1%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOKCF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.