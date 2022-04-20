Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Grows By 21.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMZ opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOMZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

