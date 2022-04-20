Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 21.8%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $117.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

