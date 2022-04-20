Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.40. Approximately 231,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 244,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$964.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

