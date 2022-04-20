Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.60. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 242,872 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

