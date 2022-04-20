State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.03 Million in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 229,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Proterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 560.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Proterra by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Proterra in the third quarter valued at $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proterra by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $7,824,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

