Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $273.00 to $278.00. The stock traded as high as $271.37 and last traded at $270.80. 13,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,485,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.96.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.