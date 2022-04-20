Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,313,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of RL opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

