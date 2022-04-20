SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

