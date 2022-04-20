Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Up 1.1%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 37,056 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

