Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.74. 2,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

