TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 100,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 71,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.