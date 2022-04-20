Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,596,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGLS stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

