Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,066,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,995,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,509,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,344,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Telesat alerts:

Shares of TSAT opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. Telesat has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.