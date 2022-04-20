TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

