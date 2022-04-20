TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.