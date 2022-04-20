The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 12,743 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The GDL Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The GDL Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.