The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $719.41

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.41 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.50). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.25), with a volume of 49,006 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 712.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The firm has a market cap of £373.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

