Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

