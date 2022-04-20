TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Short Interest Update

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

