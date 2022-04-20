Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

