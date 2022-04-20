Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 12.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

