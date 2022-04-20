Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.