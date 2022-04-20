Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TWIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

