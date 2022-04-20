United Royale (OTC:URYL) Stock Price Up 10.7%

United Royale Holdings Corp. (OTC:URYL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

About United Royale (OTC:URYL)

TrueNorth Quantum, Inc, a technology company, develops enterprise platform that provides security, connectivity, and system compatibility for financial institution's back and front offices. The company offers Northern Shield, a platform as a service that enables the rapid build and scale of decentralized applications for various industries, such as healthcare, fintech, agtech, and wellness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Royale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Royale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.