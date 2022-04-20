Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

