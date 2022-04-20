Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Shares Down 3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

About Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

