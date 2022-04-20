Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Shares Down 3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.
About Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.