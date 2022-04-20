Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 611,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

