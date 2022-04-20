Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 676,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,501% from the average session volume of 42,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

