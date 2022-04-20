Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Trading 9% Higher

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.94. 107,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 160,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.