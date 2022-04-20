Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.24 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

