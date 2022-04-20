Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

