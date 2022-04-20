Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

