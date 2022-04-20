Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,318,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,608,000. Apple accounts for approximately 22.1% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

