Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $28,071,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $13,261,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 118.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 184,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Yelp stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

