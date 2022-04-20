Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

