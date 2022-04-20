Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

