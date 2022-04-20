Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,833 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

NYSE NTR opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

