Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

