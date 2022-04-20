Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,492 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

