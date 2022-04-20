Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,154 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at 6.89 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

