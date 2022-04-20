Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,702 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.12. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

