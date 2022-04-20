Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CPF stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $759.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

