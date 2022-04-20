Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 647 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

