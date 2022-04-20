Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,904 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,596.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

