Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 178.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 55.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 177.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 455.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

