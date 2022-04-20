Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,160 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

