Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 694 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

